Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

The decision was announced by Ope George, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Public Private Partnerships, during a briefing at the PPP office in Ikeja on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

George explained that the Fourth Mainland Bridge project is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development that comprises the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120km/h, including the development of adjacent real estates.

According to the Governor's aide, when completed, the bridge would become the second largest in Africa with three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

George's words: “You will recall that the Lagos State Government commenced a Competitive Bidding process for the selection of a Concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on 27th of November, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued on February 10, 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on 15th April, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal (RfP) stage.”

He explained that the bids have now been evaluated and Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder while the Messrs. MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA &AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM, also shortlisted as the reserved bidder for the Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

Explaining further, George said the bridge will span about 37kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traversing the North West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.