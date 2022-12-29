ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

Nurudeen Shotayo

The state government said construction will include a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a designed speed of 120 kilometres per hour, including the development of adjacent real estate.

4th Mainland Bridge. [Twitter:MrJAGS]
4th Mainland Bridge. [Twitter:MrJAGS]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The decision was announced by Ope George, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Public Private Partnerships, during a briefing at the PPP office in Ikeja on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

George explained that the Fourth Mainland Bridge project is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development that comprises the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120km/h, including the development of adjacent real estates.

According to the Governor's aide, when completed, the bridge would become the second largest in Africa with three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

George's words:You will recall that the Lagos State Government commenced a Competitive Bidding process for the selection of a Concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on 27th of November, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued on February 10, 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on 15th April, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal (RfP) stage.

He explained that the bids have now been evaluated and Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder while the Messrs. MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA &AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM, also shortlisted as the reserved bidder for the Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

Explaining further, George said the bridge will span about 37kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traversing the North West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, the Special Adviser stated that the bridge will reduce traffic congestion on the existing link bridges between the mainland and the island which include the Carter, Eko, and Third Mainland Bridges as well as open new areas of the city for future developments.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

The world won't forget you - Buhari mourns football legend, Pele

The world won't forget you - Buhari mourns football legend, Pele

NIS raises alarm over new tricks human traffickers use in Bayelsa

NIS raises alarm over new tricks human traffickers use in Bayelsa

Expert identifies poverty, failed courtship as major causes of divorce

Expert identifies poverty, failed courtship as major causes of divorce

Buhari launches Reference Hospital, other projects in Okene, lauds Bello

Buhari launches Reference Hospital, other projects in Okene, lauds Bello

Ajaokuta Steel coy to generate $1.6bn annually – Buhari

Ajaokuta Steel coy to generate $1.6bn annually – Buhari

Prosecution of Lagos lawyer killer must follow procedure - Police insist

Prosecution of Lagos lawyer killer must follow procedure - Police insist

Sanwo-Olu meets IGP in Abuja, vows to get justice for slain lawyer

Sanwo-Olu meets IGP in Abuja, vows to get justice for slain lawyer

Ex-President Jonathan mourns Ohanaeze President-General, Obiozor

Ex-President Jonathan mourns Ohanaeze President-General, Obiozor

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, has been announced as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. [cyboknews]

Ohanaeze President, Obiozor dead, cause of death revealed