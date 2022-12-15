Lagos PDP commiserates with APC, Sekiri’s family

Amode said that PDP leadership in the state condoled with the APC and the family of the deceased.

Also, the PDP spokesman said that late Seriki led an impactful life.

“With a deep sense of loss and total submission to the will of God for an impactful life, the PDP wishes to condole with the family of Seriki.

“We commiserate with friends and associates and pray God gives them the fortitude to bear his passing.

”It is our assurance that his legacies will remain as evidence of a life well spent,” Amode said.

NAN reports that Seriki was a Lagos APC chieftain.

Born on Nov. 30, 1959 in Lagos Island, Seriki, the Otun Aare of Lagos, was a well-respected politician, teacher, businessman, financial expert, sports administrator and enthusiast, and public administrator.

He had his earlier education in Nigeria and later proceeded to undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the United States of America (USA) where he bagged his B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Accounting from the City University of New York in the U.S A.

He also had a Diploma in International and Regional Security at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts.