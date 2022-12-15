ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos PDP commiserates with APC, Sekiri’s family

News Agency Of Nigeria

The leadership of the PDP in Lagos State has commiserated with the APC over the death of Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki, who died on Thursday in Madrid at age 63.

Nigeria's envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63. (Punch)
Nigeria's envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63. (Punch)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Amode said that PDP leadership in the state condoled with the APC and the family of the deceased.

Also, the PDP spokesman said that late Seriki led an impactful life.

“With a deep sense of loss and total submission to the will of God for an impactful life, the PDP wishes to condole with the family of Seriki.

“We commiserate with friends and associates and pray God gives them the fortitude to bear his passing.

”It is our assurance that his legacies will remain as evidence of a life well spent,” Amode said.

NAN reports that Seriki was a Lagos APC chieftain.

Born on Nov. 30, 1959 in Lagos Island, Seriki, the Otun Aare of Lagos, was a well-respected politician, teacher, businessman, financial expert, sports administrator and enthusiast, and public administrator.

He had his earlier education in Nigeria and later proceeded to undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the United States of America (USA) where he bagged his B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Accounting from the City University of New York in the U.S A.

He also had a Diploma in International and Regional Security at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts.

His passion for education earned him laurels back in the United States of America, where he became a licensed Accounting and Business Mathematics teacher with the New York City Board of Education.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fuel scarcity: Don’t embark on strike, IPMAN appeals to members

Fuel scarcity: Don’t embark on strike, IPMAN appeals to members

Lagos PDP commiserates with APC, Sekiri’s family

Lagos PDP commiserates with APC, Sekiri’s family

EFCC recovers N134.3bn, $121m in 10 months – Chairman

EFCC recovers N134.3bn, $121m in 10 months – Chairman

FG graduates 400 N-power beneficiaries in North-East

FG graduates 400 N-power beneficiaries in North-East

5 most controversial Nigerian politicians in 2022

5 most controversial Nigerian politicians in 2022

Gov Yahaya says oil discovery in Gombe will become a curse if…

Gov Yahaya says oil discovery in Gombe will become a curse if…

Court to rule on Ekweremadu’s plea against his seized property Jan. 25

Court to rule on Ekweremadu’s plea against his seized property Jan. 25

2023: Shun party affiliation, vote for competence- PDP tells electorate

2023: Shun party affiliation, vote for competence- PDP tells electorate

Nigerian soldiers deserve accolades in fight against insurgency - Omipidan

Nigerian soldiers deserve accolades in fight against insurgency - Omipidan

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burnt INEC office [Premium Times/Cletus Ukpong]

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL, marketers 48 hours to end fuel scarcity

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

No going back on withdrawal limits policy, Emefiele insists

Imo boils as gunmen kill Pawpaw’s brother, injure police commissioner.

Imo boils as gunmen kill Pawpaw’s brother, injure police commissioner