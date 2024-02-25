ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt makes corps member mocked for entertaining pupils Youth Ambassador

Nurudeen Shotayo

The corps member gained public attention after his video in which he was teaching pupils dancing choreography went viral on social media.

Dayo, a Theatre Arts graduate from the University of Ibadan (UI), is currently doing his national youth service at King's College in Lagos.

The corps member gained public attention a few days ago after a video of him entertaining some King’s College pupils during a callisthenics training session surfaced on social media.

With the intention to deride the passion and efforts Dayo invested in the training session, a Twitter user, Chioma, posted the video on her page with a caption that reads, "For ontop 33k?"

Many Nigerians quickly flooded the comment section of the post to condemn Chioma's insensitive remark, while some people went as far as donating money to the corps member in appreciation of his passionate display.

The post later caught the attention of the state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, who was impressed by Dayo's energetic display and expressed an interest in meeting him.

"This is pretty impressive, A patriotic, vibrant, Energetic and happy Youth.

I need to connect with him ASAP. Someone should please connect us. Thanks," the Commissioner commented.

Meanwhile, in a post on his X account on Sunday, February 25, 2024, Ogunlende confirmed that he has finally met the UI graduate and announced the state's decision to make him an ambassador.

"Captivated by @osapline the passionate corps member serving at Kings College, Lagos. I did not only find myself drawn by this online discourse but also with Mr. Governor. In light of this impact.

"I am honored to Welcome @osapline as the Latest Youth Ambassador of Lagos State," his tweet read.

For his part, the corps member was full of praise for the Commissioner for coming to see him at King's College, describing the experience as unbelievable.

"Thank you very much for coming through for me sir. It was like a dream when I received a call that the Commissioner of Youth and Social Development is coming to see me at King’s College, but the reality hit me when I truly saw him.

Thank you very much sir," Dayo wrote on his X on Sunday.

