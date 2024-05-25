Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Posu Davies, media aide to the lawmaker, announced her death in a statement on Saturday.

Davies said that Mrs David died at 60 on Saturday, after a brief illness.

According to him, the death of Adenike has left sores in the hearts of the good people of Badagry.

“As I write, the residence of the lawmaker is filled with hundreds of people mourning the deceased and signing the condolence register.

“Her death is saddening.

“The general public should note that obsequies plans would be released and made available to all soon.

“May God give him(the lawmaker) and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.