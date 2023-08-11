ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

News Agency Of Nigeria

He frowned at the demeaning manner in which movie and skit makers portrayed the LASTMA institution in their movies and skits.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba. [NAN]
The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, made this known in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo.

Oreagba said that the warning had become necessary after he saw a fully kitted actress with LASTMA uniform in one of the Yoruba films titled: “Gbogbo Lowo” and in other skits and movies on different media.

The general manager said that its management rejected the use of LASTMA uniform without recourse to Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 which criminalised such unauthorised use.

“Film or skit makers who portray LASTMA Officer without applying for and being duly issued a permit for such portrayals, to desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.

“I believe that such sanity in movie production, regulation of possession and usage of LASTMA uniform will surely curb proliferation of LASTMA kits, uniforms and accoutrements in our society.

“We implore the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA) and other affiliated bodies to warn their members that anyone caught using the LASTMA Uniform without an approved permit will be prosecuted,” Oreagba said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

