Lagos Govt threatens to arrest and prosecute roadside traders, commercial drivers

The Chairman of the agency, Shola Jejeloye made this known in a statement by its Director, Press and Public Affairs, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

According to Jejeloye, traders and commercial vehicle owners had been warned earlier in the year.

He said the traders still sell their wares by the roadsides despite the provision of a marketplace, shopping plaza, and Nigerian Army shopping arena by the government in the area.

He added that unruly commercial vehicle operators who disregard road traffic rules would henceforth be arrested with their vehicles impounded.

He said, “We carried out an enforcement exercise on March 9 this year where some goods were seized from the traders and vehicles were impounded from some commercial bus drivers but we had compassion on the traders and some drivers, who had purchased some of the goods through soft loans with the promise that they would not return to the roadside again.

“Unfortunately, we can see that they are fully back on the road, but this time, anyone who is caught displaying goods by the roadside will be arrested and prosecuted by the agency.

“Commercial vehicle operators who are known to be unruly and have total disregard for road traffic rules will henceforth be arrested and have their vehicles impounded if they do not turn over a new leaf.”

Jejeloye while speaking at the headquarters of the Agency at Bolade Oshodi said with designated motor parks and bus stops provided for motorists and commercial drivers in Oshodi, there is no reason for anyone to park indiscriminately on the road

“Designated bus stops and motor parks have been provided in Oshodi. So, there is no reason to inconvenience Lagosians by parking in the middle of the road to drop off and pick up passengers”.