Lagos govt unveils traffic diversion for Opebi Link Bridge reconstruction

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government said that alternative routes would be available to motorists and other road users during the diversion period.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

He said that diversion, due to ongoing construction of the Opebi Link Bridge, would start from Oct. 16.

Osiyemi said that alternative routes would be available to motorists and other road users during the diversion period.

”Motorists heading towards Opebi Road will be allowed to use one side of the Opebi Road Carriageway as the construction requires the second lane to be closed.

”Also, motorists heading towards Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way from Allen Avenue/Toyin Street will make use of Toyin Street via Ola Ayinde Street to connect Ikeja Under Bridge and continue their journeys,” he said.

He advised motorists to obey traffic signs and the directive of relevant traffic management authorities to ensure a continuous flow of traffic.

Lagos govt unveils traffic diversion for Opebi Link Bridge reconstruction

