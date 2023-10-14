ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt to withdraw allocation from owners of unoccupied homes

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos State government said allottees of unoccupied homes in government-owned estates risk forfeiture.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:MrJags]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:MrJags]

The warning was issued by the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, during a facility tour to assess the level of work at Sheridan Garden Estate, Urban Shelter, and LagosHOMS Sangotedo Phase II, all in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The Commissioner said allottees whose homes remain unoccupied have been given a three-month notice to occupy their apartments or be ready to forfeit their allocation.

Allottees of unoccupied home units in all government-owned estates have been given three months’ notice to occupy their apartment or forfeit their allocation, a more robust plan has been developed to ensure a high level of maintenance culture in our estates and stringent guidelines have been reeled out for facility managers and allottees who default," Akinderu-Fatai said.

“Mr Governor has directed that low-income earners be targeted and that is why the Ministry is working with companies that can optimally make use of technology so as to deliver more affordable homes as the State Government is not out to make a profit but rather make most Lagosians homeowners,” he added.

The Commissioner further disclosed that not less than 3,500 home units under construction in all five divisions of the state would be ready for flag-off by the end of Governor Sanwo-Olu's first year of second term in office.

“The tour will afford the Ministry the opportunity to meet with contractors while on the field, discuss their challenges, give a first-hand assessment of work done so far, and proffer possible solutions to the challenges at hand.

“All hands are on deck to ensure that the vision of Mr Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu towards the realisation of affordable and decent mass housing for Lagosians is actualised in no time,” Akinderu-Fatai added.

The Commissioner, however, said he is dissatisfied with the slow pace of work by some contractors, urging them to be professional in the execution of their contracts.

He added that contractors who default on the terms and conditions agreed with the government would have their contracts terminated.

