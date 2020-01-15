Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known at a stakeholders engagement of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), at Onikan, with theme ”Private Partnership on Infrastructure Maintenance Regulation; Aligning with Global Best Practices”.

Sanwo-Olu said that the agency would ensure that businesses across the state thrive and bring about a change in the society, and technology would be used as an enabler.

”What we are doing is to ensure that we bring about a PPP model and begin to solve our entire infrastructure challenges. It is also in that same vein that we will be using a PPP model to also fast track our technology.

”We believe that technology can be a major lead for us and you are in that critical sector where we can use technology as an enabler.

”For technology to live and survive, it has to have a strong backbone which is also in infrastructure,” a statement quoted him as saying."

According to him, LASIMRA should not be seen as a big stick trying to make businesses difficult but as a body trying to fast track and enabler for businesses to thrive.

”It is only when we remove all of the red tapes of ease of doing businesses that all businessmen can thrive, can do well and create wealth that can bring about job creation, employment of our teeming youths and grow our economy,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged businessmen to embrace the policies of government and consider them as policies meant to make life better for Lagosians.

The governor said that his administration would deliver on all the promises made on assumption of office.

He said that LASIMRA would be monitored to make sure it continued in its professionalism to meet the yearnings of the industry.

According to him, the agency is a critical input to the present administration’s deliverables.