Lagos Govt shuts Redeemer’s school over death of 5-yr-old pupil

The school was shuttered after a five-year-old pupil drowned during a swimming lesson.

The pupil, Chidera Eze was reported to have drowned during a swimming lesson organised by the school at the Ivory Health Club, Ogundana Street, Ikeja, in May.

According to Punch, Chidera and his colleagues were playing at the tip of the pool when he slipped into it.

In a statement announcing the development, the commissioner said the school is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

Adefisayo said: “The school will remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials — in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

“The investigation is sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school.

“The police are investigating the matter.

“A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention.

“The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded. Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation.”