ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

Bayo Wahab

The State Government says the closure of Ladipo Market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law.

Ladipo spare parts market in the Mushin area of Lagos State has been shut down. [BBC].
Ladipo spare parts market in the Mushin area of Lagos State has been shut down. [BBC].

Recommended articles

The commissioner said the market would remain closed until the mandatory conditions of redress were met by traders.

According to Wahab, the closure of the market was part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance in markets around the state.

Speaking on the development, the commissioner said, “It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the well-being of residents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The closure of Ladipo Market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law.”

He said that the State Government was committed to collaborating with market stakeholders to bring about necessary improvements in the market, adding that the Lagos Waste Maintenance Agency (LAWMA) would intervene to ensure compliance among traders.

Wahab said, “Ladipo Market, a prominent hub for automotive spare parts and related services, has been a focal point for environmental concerns due to various activities that contravene established regulations. LAWMA’s intervention is a significant step towards rectifying these issues and bringing the market to compliance.”

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the closure would allow for a thorough assessment of the environmental impact of traders’ activities in the market.

He explained that the closure of the markets and other remedial measures being taken by LAWMA indicate that the state government would not hesitate to take decisive actions where environmental laws are flouted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government had earlier shut down Oyingbo, Alayabiagba, Oke-odo markets, and some sections of Tejuosho Market over environmental offences.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

FAAC disburses ₦1.1trn to FG, States, LGCs for August

FAAC disburses ₦1.1trn to FG, States, LGCs for August

Lagos Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

Lagos Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

Commission urges Akwa Ibom State to change school board nomenclature

Commission urges Akwa Ibom State to change school board nomenclature

283 students bag 1st class degrees at Covenant University

283 students bag 1st class degrees at Covenant University

Polytechnic in Lafia bans students from celebrating after exams

Polytechnic in Lafia bans students from celebrating after exams

Kaduna PDP rejects tribunal judgment affirming Gov Sani's victory

Kaduna PDP rejects tribunal judgment affirming Gov Sani's victory

FRSC launches 'Ember' months campaign in Abia, warns against speed

FRSC launches 'Ember' months campaign in Abia, warns against speed

Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Prof. Idris Bugaje, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG