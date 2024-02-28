ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu also announced several other measures to reduce the hardship the residents were facing.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

This is indicated in a circular by the state Head of Service, Bode Agoro issued on Wednesday.

It said that the initiative would last for three months in the first instance, after which a review of the exercise would be undertaken.

"Flexible work initiative will commence effective March 4 for three months in the first instance, after which a review of success and impact will be carried out,” it said.

The Head of Service said in the circular that drivers, teaching staff, healthcare officers as well as first responders in the state were exempted from the home initiative,

“ The governor in providing succour and palliative to the workers in the state, has directed Accounting Officers to come up with a duty roster for officers on Grade Level 15-17 to work from home one day a week.

“Other officers on grade levels 01-14 will work from home two days in a week respectively to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“ Suffice to say due to the peculiarities of their work schedules, Drivers, Teaching Staff, Healthcare Officers as well as first responders in the state are exempted from home initiative,” Agoro said.

He said there would be call duty arrangements roster or shift.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had announced the introduction of the arrangement on Thursday while unveiling measures the state was putting in place to reduce the economic pressure being faced by citizens in the country.

