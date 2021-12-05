RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt releases #EndSARS panel report

The state government says the panel’s report is now officially available to the public.

Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi submitting the Lagos EndSARS panel report to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (BusinessDay)
The Government of Lagos State has released the report of the state’s judicial panel on Lekki shooting and police brutality cases in the state.

In October last year, the state government inaugurated the panel during #EndSARS protests to investigate petitions on police brutality.

Over a year after, the panel submitted two reports, one on police brutality cases and another on the Lekki tollgate incident investigation on November 15, 2021.

In the report, the panel concluded that nine people died from the shooting at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

But a white paper committee set up by the state to look into the panel’s reports rejected the panel’s claim, saying there are “fundamental inconsistencies” in the report.

However, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo has announced that the panel’s report is now officially available to the public.

Onigbanjo said members of the public can contact the office of the Hon. Attorney-general & commissioner for justice at info@lagosstatemoj.org,” for further enquiries.

Lagos Govt releases #EndSARS panel report

