Lagos Govt releases #EndSARS panel report

In October last year, the state government inaugurated the panel during #EndSARS protests to investigate petitions on police brutality.

Over a year after, the panel submitted two reports, one on police brutality cases and another on the Lekki tollgate incident investigation on November 15, 2021.

In the report, the panel concluded that nine people died from the shooting at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

But a white paper committee set up by the state to look into the panel’s reports rejected the panel’s claim, saying there are “fundamental inconsistencies” in the report.

However, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo has announced that the panel’s report is now officially available to the public.