ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Govt. ready for partnership for quality power supply — Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu said this on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit by the Board of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and its investor group, WPG, at Lagos House, Marina.

He said that the government would continue to collaborate with investors to improve power generation, transmission and distribution, hence, ensuring that quality power supply was provided for Lagos residents.

According to him, both the public and private sectors involved in the provision of electricity to consumers cannot give reasons for lapses.

He said that so much money had been invested in the sector and charged the Distribution Companies (DisCos) to get it right for economic activities to take a positive shape.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Energy, Mr Lere Odusote, said that the present administration had mapped out a Universal Electricity Supply plan on the short-, medium- and long-term basis, aimed at improving transmission and distribution of power.

Odusote said that there was a plan to create a One-Stop Shop in the Lagos State Ministry of Energy for easy access.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Board of Eko Distribution Company, Dere Otubu, commended Gov. Sanwo-Olu for his developmental strides in Lagos State and his victory at the last general elections.

Otubu said that his company was seeking partnership with the state government to improve power generation, transmission and distribution.

”We know and appreciate that Your Excellency (Gov. Sanwo-Olu) recognises the need to collaborate with NERC and necessary stakeholders to achieve the great goal of improving power supply to the citizens of Lagos State.

”We urge your good administration to kindly work with all necessary stakeholders within the power sector to develop a very workable policy and legal regime for this to be achieved,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Dr. Tinuade Sanda, said it was necessary for her organisation to re-establish a relationship with the Lagos State Government for a smooth operation forthwith.

Sanda commended the roles played by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in ensuring legislation that brought the decentralization of power in Nigeria.

She also commended Gov. Sanwo-Olu for gender-balance government, by being deliberate in his appointment of many females into the State Executive Council, as well as heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Lagos State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

