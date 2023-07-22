Lagos govt pardons, frees 30 inmates.

The spokesperson of the NCoS, Rotimi Oladokun, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The NCoS Lagos Command spokesperson said the inmates were pardoned by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

“The inmates released are those who committed minor offences such as assault, disorderliness, low-level shoplifting, road traffic offences, theft, burglary, among others.

“There is, however, need to free more inmates as the state custodial facilities is housing over 8000 inmates, which is above their capacities,” Oladokun said.

He urged the state government, through its justice system, to check the database of inmates if more criminals could be released.