Lagos Govt introduces digital registration for Keke and Okada riders

The state government announced this development in a statement on Friday, June 16, 2023, 13 months after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu banned Okada operations in Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa local government areas.

“A new era of transportation regulation and efficiency is dawning in Lagos State with the introduction of the groundbreaking digital registration of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) initiative.

“This transformative endeavor driven by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation & SiiTech, heralds a new era of secure, regulated, and efficient transportation services for all, in collaboration with Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG)”, the statement reads in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative according to the statement seeks to enhance security, promote effective regulation, and improve the overall experience for operators and commuters alike.

The primary objective of the initiative is to create a safer and more accountable transportation ecosystem by providing a seamless and digitised registration system for operators.

The statement reads further, “One of the crucial aspects of this initiative is the comprehensive training and registration process, which will be conducted by the dedicated department of LASPG.

“This training will equip operators with the necessary knowledge and skills to comply with regulations, adhere to safety protocols, and navigate the digital registration system seamlessly by ensuring that all operators undergo this training, we prioritize the importance of responsible and accountable service provision”.

The government assured that digital registration of Okada and Keke will bring about enhanced security, effective regulation and improved efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT