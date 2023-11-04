Lagos govt inaugurates ultra-modern students union building

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Lagos State Polytechnic campus in Ikorodu was converted to the University of Science and Technology after approval by the National University Commission (NUC).

Speaking at the inauguration, Tolani Akibu, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education (Tertiary), said the provision of the building was part of the solid commitment of the government toward improving the educational standard in higher institutions.

Akibu expressed the need for the government to put up greater infrastructures that would change the status of the school and show that it is no longer a polytechnic but a university of repute.

“We are coming up strongly, it is a new university and we have not even graduated any set.

“What we met on the ground is a reasonable and good enough structure of the polytechnic, but there is a need for us to put up better infrastructures.

“We are no longer a polytechnic but a university, therefore in no time when you get to this place you will see lots of transformation.

“We are not there yet, but we are moving very fast towards having a better and stronger university,” he said.

The commissioner said the facility would be handed over to the students whom he advised to imbibe a good maintenance culture depicting a university of science and technology.

He advised students to shun vices like cultism and channel their energy into building a good career for themselves to be part of the beneficiaries of the ongoing greater Lagos agenda of the governor.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, thanked Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support for the education sector and building a facility for the students union administration.

According to him, the facility would provide a good ambience for the students and strengthen them academically as well as allow them to cope mentally and socially.

“It is a good day for us, we thank His Excellency, Mr Babajide Snawo-Olu for helping us to build this place.

“It provides a good ambience for our students, it will not only strengthen them academically but they will cope socially and mentally.

“We are very grateful even to the commissioner who has come to inaugurate the building.

“In every dimension, excellence is our watchword, so we are making progress in all ramifications,” he said.

Also speaking, Surakat Muftaudeen, President of the students union in the Institution, described the building as a testament to the state government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for learning and growth.

Muftaudeen said the initiative would not only enhance their campus infrastructure but would also uplift the spirit of every student who walks through the doors.

“I stand before you today filled with immense gratitude and pride as the president of our esteemed students' union government.

“It is with great pleasure that I express our heartfelt appreciation to the state government and management for their unwavering support and dedication to uplift our educational institution,” he said.