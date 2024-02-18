Lagos govt cracks down on illegal construction, seeks safer city compliance

The Director, Public Affairs, LASPPPA, Abimbola Emdin-Umeh, gave the advice in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, this aligns with the state government’s THEMES+ agenda for development.

“The LASPPPA has renewed its call on property owners and practitioners in the built environment to voluntarily obtain planning permits for their proposed and built constructions."

He said the call was reiterated by the General Manager of the Authority, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, during an interactive meeting with selected real estate developers to evolve strategies to expand the Authority’s contribution to the achievement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda.

He noted that many property owners in Lagos were carrying out construction without the necessary permits, relying solely on a “Green Sticker” or “Letter of Authorisation.”

According to him, this is a serious concern to the authorities as these approvals don’t replace proper building permits.

Emdin-Umeh said that getting a planning permit before starting construction was mandatory in Lagos.

He quoted Osinaike as saying, “This is a breach of Section 27, Sub-Section 1 of the Lagos State Planning Permit Regulations, 2019 as amended.

“It is mandatory to have a Planning Permit before proceeding to the Lagos State Building Control Agency for Letter of Authorisation to Commence Construction, in line with relevant sections of the laws.”

Osinaike also condemned the illegal change of use of buildings by converting a residential building into a commercial one without approval.

This, he said, violated zoning regulations and the state’s operating development plan.

He said that the general manager directed the commencement of a state-wide audit of existing buildings in the state to confirm their conformity to the development plan of the state.

Osinaike advised property owners not to change a building’s purpose without the approval of LASPPPA as the sole authority adding that doing so would attract penalties.

“The operation of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Development Law 2019, as amended, is vested in the Office of the Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“It is important to obtain permits before commencing construction, it is essential for proper urban planning and development control in the State, which will ultimately lead to a more organized and sustainable built environment in Lagos.

“I advise stakeholders in the built environment to contact LASPPPA’s head office or any of her 57 district offices situated around the state for a change of use consideration and subsequent approval if possible,” he said.