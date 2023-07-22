Lagos govt assures residents of potable water supply

The LWC Managing Director, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, said this in a statement, through the Executive Director, Operations, Engr. Helen Taiwo.

Tijani gave the assurance to the residents at the just concluded Lagos Urban Water and Sanitation Hygiene (LUWASH), Wrap up event.

He stressed that LUWASH had started on a good stand by bringing drivers of the water project together to discuss, assess and fully participate on the activities of the LUWASH for the past weeks.

Tijani added that as leaders, it was one of their responsibilities to encourage people to work for results as he believed in his team, being experienced in their various fields.

“Leadership matters in this dispensation and with the help of Almighty God, we shall drive the mantle of leadership of LWC to greater destination.

“I have been confronted by lagosians on their water needs in the state and we shall do our best.

“I really appreciate and am willing to work with you for remaining time,” he said.

He added that the LWC was brainstorming toward considering the re-introduction of Performance Implementation Programme (PIP), as part of the strategies for improved service delivery and revenue generation.

Tijani said this would help to accelerate the provision and delivery of water supply in the state while improving revenue regeneration of the corporation.

“PIP as strategy employed, triumphed and recorded some outstanding and memorable performances and achievements in terms of improved production and huge revenue generation in the LWC.

“It was discontinued because of some challenges such as effective leadership, and communication problems, centralised autonomy, sustainability and incentive issues, among others,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LUWASH is an implementation partner of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

However, it is worthy of note that the Lagos State Government is partnering USAID in the implementation of LUWASH.

The goal of the partnership is to increase the availability and sustainable management of safe water in Lagos State by improving the performance of public and private service providers.