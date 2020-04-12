Lagos State has again discharged another batch of coronavirus patients who have fully recovered from the virus.

While announcing this on Twitter, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said four females, and one male were discharged to reunite with their families and the society after testing negative for the virus.

Sanwo-Olu in a series of tweet on Sunday, April 12, 2020, said Lagos has now discharged 55 patients from its isolation facilities.

“Dear Lagosians, As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this #Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, 5 more patients; 4 females, and 1 male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community This news, especially on this important day gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.

“While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain #COVID19, let’s continue to do the right thing. Stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons”.

On Saturday, Lagos discharged four patients and also recorded 11 new cases of the disease.

At 9:30 pm on Saturday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 11 new cases of coronavirus in Lagos.

The new cases brought the total number of cases of the virus in Lagos to 174.