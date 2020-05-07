Lagos State Government has discharged 48 more coronavirus patients receiving treatments in the state.

While announcing this on Twitter, the State Government on Thursday, May 7, 2020, said the patients were discharged from Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities.

“Today, 48 more patients were discharged from the Lagos State Isolation Facilities, having recovered fully and tested negative to #COVID19, bringing the total number of discharged persons to 406 in Lagos,” LASG tweeted.

28 patients were released from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, six from Lekki, one from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres.

With this development, the number of confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 406.