Lagos State Government has discharged 10 more patients who have fully recovered from coronavirus.

This was announced by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He said two Indians and one Filipino were among the patients that were discharged on Friday.

He tweeted, “The Incident Commander of the #COVID19Lagos and Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced the discharge of 10 more #COVID19 patients; 3 females and 7 males including 3 foreigners (2 Indians and 1 Filipino) from our isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan”.

The State Ministry of Health in a tweet said that three of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba, while seven were discharged from Onikan Isolation Centre.

This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos to 117.

“The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba & 7 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 117, the ministry tweeted.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, recording 582 cases. On Thursday, coronavirus cases in Nigeria rose to 981 following the announcement of 108 new cases in the country by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.