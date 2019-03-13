Senate President Bukola Saraki has prayed for the safe rescue of the children trapped in a building that collapsed on Mercy Street, Ita-Faji area of Lagos state.

Saraki made this known in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The Senate President also consoled families who lost loved ones in the building.

He said “My heartfelt prayers are with all the families affected by today’s building collapse in the Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island, particularly the young school children who are reportedly trapped inside. I pray for their safe rescue.”

Atiku reacts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar also reacted saying "My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of pupils caught up in the collapse of the three-storey building at Ita Faji, Lagos Island. No resource should be spared in rescuing the trapped and treating the injured."

Rescue operation ongoing

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are ongoing to ensure that those trapped in the building are brought out.

The three-storey building housing a primary school collapsed early on Wednesday.

According to Channels Television, 9 people have been reported dead and some children have also been rescued.

Ambode expresses sadness

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has visited the site of the collapse.

Ambode expressed regret at the incident and promised that the state government will take care of the hospital bills of those injured.

The Governor also commiserated with families that lost their dear ones.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the police, army, as well as the National Security and Civil Defence Force (NSCDC) are currently working to rescue those trapped in the rubble.