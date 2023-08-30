Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

The agency had in June declared that the Blue Line would begin operation in August.

But while speaking on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the agency’s managing director, Abimbola Akinajo, said LAMATA decided to commence operations next week.

According to Akinajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be on the train for the inaugural operation.

She said, “The reason I’m talking to you today is that we said August (for the commencement of train service).

“We were supposed to be starting today. We decided that we would start on Monday.

“From LAMATA’s perspective, we will be starting commercial operations on September 4.

“For the inaugural ride, we will be hoping that the governor will come and ride with us.

“The first train ride will be at 9am. Mr governor will take the inaugural train ride with members of the public.”

