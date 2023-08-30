ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

Bayo Wahab

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be on the train for the inaugural operation.

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations on Monday, September 4, 2025. [Punch]
Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations on Monday, September 4, 2025. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The agency had in June declared that the Blue Line would begin operation in August.

But while speaking on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the agency’s managing director, Abimbola Akinajo, said LAMATA decided to commence operations next week.

According to Akinajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be on the train for the inaugural operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “The reason I’m talking to you today is that we said August (for the commencement of train service).

“We were supposed to be starting today. We decided that we would start on Monday.

“From LAMATA’s perspective, we will be starting commercial operations on September 4.

“For the inaugural ride, we will be hoping that the governor will come and ride with us.

“The first train ride will be at 9am. Mr governor will take the inaugural train ride with members of the public.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the train operations would start with 12 trips per day for two weeks, which would later be increased to 76 trips per day.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gabon’s President Bongo calls on the public to protest against his arrest

Gabon’s President Bongo calls on the public to protest against his arrest

Oyo govt begin distribution of food items to residents

Oyo govt begin distribution of food items to residents

President Tinubu deeply concerned about Gabon coup - Ngelale

President Tinubu deeply concerned about Gabon coup - Ngelale

Reps summon CEOs of Insurance companies over unremitted ₦‎267bn workers’ NHF

Reps summon CEOs of Insurance companies over unremitted ₦‎267bn workers’ NHF

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

Lagos State pays ₦2.017bn to 644 retirees

Lagos State pays ₦2.017bn to 644 retirees

Report on re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders untrue - Secretary

Report on re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders untrue - Secretary

Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87

Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87

ICRC, NRCS records 25,000 missing persons in North-East

ICRC, NRCS records 25,000 missing persons in North-East

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency