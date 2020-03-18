In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, Lagos State Government has banned religious activities that involve more than 50 people in the state.

According to Punch, the decision was arrived at after a meeting between the State Government and religious bodies in the state.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim leaders were reported to have attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the state government had earlier announced its plan to advise religious leaders to shut down services in the interest of the public.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho announced this hours after the seventh case of Coronavirus was recorded in the country.