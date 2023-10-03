ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Labour suspends strike for 30 days

Bayo Wahab

The leadership of the NLC and the TUC announced on Monday that the strike has been suspended for 30 days.

The Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong (left) during a meeting with the leadership of organised labour. [LIB]
The Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong (left) during a meeting with the leadership of organised labour. [LIB]

Recommended articles

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Union (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had directed their members across the country to shut down the country in protest against the Federal Government’s failure to their demands due to the hardship Nigerians have been subjected to as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

To avert the strike, the government invited the organised Labour to a meeting chaired by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Following the meeting on Sunday, October 1, 2023, the leadership of organised labour promised to meet with its organs to determine whether to press on with the strike or call it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the meeting on Monday, October 2, 2023, the union announced that the strike had been suspended for 30 days.

The communique which was signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja; as well as the TUC President, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, mandated the FG to look into the withheld salaries of university staff.

“The NLC and TUC accept to suspend for 30 days the planned Indefinite Nationwide strike scheduled to begin, Tuesday, the 3rd of October, 2023.”

“The Federal Government grants a wage award of N35,000 (thirty-five thousand Naira) only to all Federal Government workers beginning from the month of September pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law.

“The issue of outstanding Salaries and Wages of Tertiary Education workers in Federal-owned educational institutions is being referred to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for further engagement,” the communique reads in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement was co-signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara

New Police Commissioner vows to be ruthless with criminals in Kwara

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Lake Chad

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Lake Chad

CSU finally releases Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku

CSU finally releases Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku

NLC, TUC suspends strike for 30 days

NLC, TUC suspends strike for 30 days

Boat capsizes with 22 passengers in Niger - NSEMA

Boat capsizes with 22 passengers in Niger - NSEMA

Labour suspends strike for 30 days

Labour suspends strike for 30 days

We will appeal majority tribunal judgment – Gov Sule

We will appeal majority tribunal judgment – Gov Sule

NAFDAC debunks report that it doesn't have testing lab for food fortification

NAFDAC debunks report that it doesn't have testing lab for food fortification

Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

Speaker Abbas appoints Prof Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary