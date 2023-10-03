Labour suspends strike for 30 days

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Union (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had directed their members across the country to shut down the country in protest against the Federal Government’s failure to their demands due to the hardship Nigerians have been subjected to as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

To avert the strike, the government invited the organised Labour to a meeting chaired by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Following the meeting on Sunday, October 1, 2023, the leadership of organised labour promised to meet with its organs to determine whether to press on with the strike or call it off.

At the end of the meeting on Monday, October 2, 2023, the union announced that the strike had been suspended for 30 days.

The communique which was signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja; as well as the TUC President, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, mandated the FG to look into the withheld salaries of university staff.

“The NLC and TUC accept to suspend for 30 days the planned Indefinite Nationwide strike scheduled to begin, Tuesday, the 3rd of October, 2023.”

“The Federal Government grants a wage award of N35,000 (thirty-five thousand Naira) only to all Federal Government workers beginning from the month of September pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law.

“The issue of outstanding Salaries and Wages of Tertiary Education workers in Federal-owned educational institutions is being referred to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for further engagement,” the communique reads in part.

