Labour Party has no ground to call for Yakubu’s sack - INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The LP had on Thursday demanded for a forensic investigation into the expenditure of released budget and donor funds received by INEC for the 2023 general election.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi stated this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

“The reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical, but also ridiculous,” he said.

He said that election observers, both local and international, were accredited by INEC to observe elections under specific rules and regulations.

“Under these rules, they were required to submit their respective reports to the commission. Such reports may or may not include their recommendations.

“Therefore, it is not within the remit of any election observer whatsoever to indict INEC. They are to observe, make recommendations if they have any, but never to indict.

“In the same manner, it is also not within the LP’s jurisdiction to demand for the dismissal and prosecution of the INEC Chairman over the outcome of an election in which the party fielded candidates.

“Interestingly, arising from the outcome of the same 2023 General Election, the LP has now produced one State Governor, eight Senators, 35 House of Representatives members and 38 members of the State Houses of Assembly,” he said.

Oyekanmi said it was strange that a political party that was in court challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, could still go about openly discussing the matter at a news conferences, knowing fully that such was subjudice.

“The LP is one of the 18 political parties registered and being regulated by INEC in Nigeria.

“The party will do well by restricting itself to activities permitted under the rules and regulations governing the conduct of political parties,” he said.

The Director General, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Otunba Akin Osuntokun, at a media briefing in Abuja, said that Nigerians deserved to get the details of how the funds were disbursed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

