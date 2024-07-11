ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osifo said the meeting was an opportunity for labour to let Tinubu know how the economic difficulties and the value of the naira have affected the prices of goods in the market.

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu [Presidency]
Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyejeocha said: “The meeting was a conversation between a father and his children and not a negotiation on the new national minimum wage.”

Also speaking, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said there was no discussion in terms of what the new national minimum wage would be, and that the status quo remained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t discuss figures.

“The status quo remains, the Federal Government stands on 62,000 while labour is sticking to 250,000.

“We will be back after one week to continue the discussion,” Ajaero said.

President-General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo, also said labour presented the issues bothering Nigerians to the President as part of his consultations toward arriving at a new minimum wage.

Osifo said the meeting was an opportunity for labour to let the President know how the economic difficulties and the value of the Naira have affected the prices of goods in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are all aware of what is happening in the country, how the high cost of living has impacted the ordinary Nigerians and workers.

“So, it was necessary to let the President know the exact situation of things in the country,” Osifo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

18 months after Governor Dapo Abiodun commissioned Agbara Fire Service Station amid fanfare, the station remains inoperative.

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment