Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

Ibrahim stated this on Tuesday in Ilorin during a news conference organised on the sidelines of the commemoration of the World Contraception Day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World marks the day on Sept. 26th every year with the mission to improve awareness of all contraceptive methods available.

The theme of this year’s World Contraception Day is: “The Power of Options,” which enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health. The FP coordinator added that about 75,848 have been counselled on family planning choices.

She appealed to women of reproductive age to take good care of themselves by embracing healthy child bearing space. Ibrahim said the importance of the day centre on creating awareness about various types of FP methods women can have access to, its effect and health benefits.

“The day is meant to increase the uptake of family planning kits. When patient make informed decision through counselling, healthcare providers will examine the body system before providing the client with specific contraceptive,” she said.

According to her, the unit mobilise clients from the community in to the facility, embark on outreach to communities, dialogue with men and women of reproductive age and offer FP services to them. She however stated that no contraceptive methods is 100% effective.

The state coordinator lauded Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s efforts and commitment toward improving healthcare service delivery in the state. She observed that some people have misconceptions or myth surrounding family planning, adding that some people also think using the contraception leads to gain weight.

“Some also have the believe that if they are not menstruating and a man makes love to the woman, their penis will stop working or fall off.

“These are all misconceptions. Weight gain has nothing to do with family planning, it only depends on the body system. That is why counselling is important,” she added.

