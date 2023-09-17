ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara gov urges immediate investigation into death of missing 27-year-old

News Agency Of Nigeria

He was buried on Saturday evening in Ilorin amid tears by friends, associates and acquaintances.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said in a statement that the governor lamented that Yusuf’s death happened under hazy circumstances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf, a New Media personality who hailed from Ilorin, was found missing on Wednesday night.

But his remains were eventually found around Unity area of Ilorin, the state capital.

He was buried on Saturday evening in Ilorin amid tears by friends, associates and acquaintances.

“The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all the youth constituencies in the state.

”The governor, himself a father, strongly condemns the cowardly violence meted to the lad and demands immediate and thorough investigation into the death of the promising chap in order to arrest and bring his assailants to justice.

“No resources should be spared to get justice for Mubarak and his family.

”The security agencies should cast their nets as wide as possible to answer all pending questions around this painful death,” Ajakaye stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

