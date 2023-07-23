ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara community throws homecoming party for Lai Mohammed after serving Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

The reception was attended by family members, friends, heads of Federal ministries and agencies, as well as political stalwarts.

L-R Former Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Kwara Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, and A National Leader of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, at the homecoming reception for the former minister.
L-R Former Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Kwara Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, and A National Leader of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, at the homecoming reception for the former minister.

Recommended articles

The News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reception was to celebrate achievements of the minister and successful completion of his tenure.

NAN further reports that the association is the umbrella body of all Igbomina sons and daughters in Irepodun local Government Area of Kwara.

The OCDA President, Prof. Babaode Bojuwoye, commended the former minister for making the town proud as the first federal political appointee from the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bojuwoye said Mohammed has left indelible footprints in the town with his achievements too numerous to mention.

He listed some of his achievements to include: construction of intra town roads, hospital, Transmission Council of Nigeria’s step down under construction and the facilitation of the employment of qualified indigenes into the federal public service.

The OCDA president added that his achievements at the Federal level earned him another appointment on the international scene immediately after the end of his tenure as minister.

In his goodwill message, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, said the former minister was diligent in service.

He urged the people of Igbomina to be united and avoid the pull down syndrome to have more of their citizens representing them at the national level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, said the reception was an indicator that the former minister is loved at home.

He charged the people to be diligent in whatever duty they are assigned.

In his vote of thanks, the former minister said the reception was dear to him as there was no honour valuable as one coming from one’s home town.

He thereafter pledged his continuous contribution and development to his hometown.

The reception was attended by family members, friends, heads of Federal ministries and agencies, as well as political stalwarts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Director General, National Institute for Hospital and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Alhaji Nura Kangiwa; NNPC Director, Chief Pius Akinyelure; Director General of the National Commission for Museum and Emoluments, Prof. Abba Tijani, were at the event.

Spokesperson of the 9th National Assembly, Senator Jibola Bashir, Former Chairman, NBC Board, Bashir Bolarinwa, and a host of other allies were also in attendance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara community throws homecoming party for Lai Mohammed after serving Buhari

Kwara community throws homecoming party for Lai Mohammed after serving Buhari

AA wants Deputy Speaker’s election annulled over exclusion from ballot

AA wants Deputy Speaker’s election annulled over exclusion from ballot

No outbreak of any strange disease in UDUTH – Management

No outbreak of any strange disease in UDUTH – Management

EBSU ranks 6th best state university in 2023 Webometric ranking – VC

EBSU ranks 6th best state university in 2023 Webometric ranking – VC

Civil society commends Nigerians on reaction to fuel subsidy removal

Civil society commends Nigerians on reaction to fuel subsidy removal

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akeredolu, wife on birthdays

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akeredolu, wife on birthdays

6 friends died in Ogun after taking alcohol at friend's house

6 friends died in Ogun after taking alcohol at friend's house

Kano Gov closes case at election tribunal with SSG as sole witness

Kano Gov closes case at election tribunal with SSG as sole witness

You've failed to prove Tinubu rigged, APC slams Atiku over judiciary row

You've failed to prove Tinubu rigged, APC slams Atiku over judiciary row

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security