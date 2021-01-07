The management of Kresta Laurel Limited has denied the claim that its employees were involved in the Cocoa House elevator collapse that killed one person and injured three others.

Pulse had reported that the elevator crashed around 11 am on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, while it was being repaired.

A source at Cocoa House, Ibadan had informed Pulse that the victims were Kresta Laurel employees, but the company has debunked the claim saying none of its staff or agents was involved in the accident.

In a statement sent to Pulse on Thursday, January 7, 2021, the company said it replaced two of the four elevators in Cocoa House about 10 years ago, adding that both elevators were in good condition.

The statement reads, "Our attention has been drawn to information trending on the Social Media in respect of the unfortunate incident on one of the old and non-functioning elevators at the Cocoa House, Ibadan which happened on January 6, 2021.

"While we sympathize with the management of Cocoa House, the family and friends of the victims of the incident, we are constrained by the linking of our name to the incident to clarify as follows:

"Four elevators were installed in Cocoa House, Ibadan about 30 years ago.

"Kresta Laurel Limited replaced two of the elevators about ten years ago and both elevators are working and are in good condition.

"The Management of Cocoa House decided to replace one of the remaining two elevators and the contract for the replacement was awarded to another contractor NOT KRESTA LAUREL LIMITED.

"The accident happened while the elevator was being dismantled in readiness for the installation of a new one by the new contractor.

"Again, our condolences go to the family of the dead and we pray that the injured would be restored to perfect health.

"For emphasis, we reiterate that neither Kresta Laurel Limited nor any of its staff or agents were involved in this incident".

Cocoa House was built and commissioned in 1965 by the government of the defunct Western Region led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Ladoke Akintola and other Yoruba politicians.