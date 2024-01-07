Kogi govt to unveil new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland as 70 contestants jostle for stool

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased Ohinoyi died on Oct. 29, 2023, after a protracted illness.

Alhaji Yunusa Sule, the Secretary of Ebiraland Traditional Council, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Sunday.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Isa Musa-Achuja, the Ohi of Eganyi-led committee has finished its assignment by selecting seven qualified persons out of the 70 contestants screened,” he said.

Sule gave the names of the lucky seven as former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Philip Salawu; former Clerk of the National Assembly, Barrister Ataba Sani Omolori; and Gen. Yusuf Abubakar Amuda.

Others are Momoh Shaibu, Prof. Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik, HRH Dr Ahmad Tijani Anaje, and Ahmed Momoh Jimoh.

The council scribe said that the governor was appreciative of the work of the kingmakers' committee and commended them for a job well done.

“Our state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, will within this week unveil a designate to assume the vacant stool of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

“Already, the governor has held a meeting with the qualified seven aspirants recommended by the Kingmakers committee and from whom one would be appointed to take the stool.

“The governor had during the meeting, urged the aspirants to display the spirit of good sportsmanship by supporting whoever is appointed by the government.

“This is because he believes they are all qualified to occupy that stool, but it is meant for just one person,” he said.

According to him, the governor also cautioned them against divisive statements and actions capable of disrupting the peace of the land.

NAN also reports that the number would have been 71, but the 71st person is a female Professor, Angela Oregwu-Okatahi, who by Ebira tradition is not eligible to contest for the stool

The 70 eligible contestants were from four of the five eligible districts in Ebira land, comprising Okewe, Ohema, Erika, Aganiye and Adavi.

However, Adavi was left out since the late Ohinoyi was from there.