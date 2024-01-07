ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi govt to unveil new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland as 70 contestants jostle for stool

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 70 eligible contestants were from four of the five eligible districts in Ebira land, comprising Okewe, Ohema, Erika, Aganiye and Adavi.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [NAN]
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased Ohinoyi died on Oct. 29, 2023, after a protracted illness.

Alhaji Yunusa Sule, the Secretary of Ebiraland Traditional Council, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Sunday.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Isa Musa-Achuja, the Ohi of Eganyi-led committee has finished its assignment by selecting seven qualified persons out of the 70 contestants screened,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sule gave the names of the lucky seven as former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Philip Salawu; former Clerk of the National Assembly, Barrister Ataba Sani Omolori; and Gen. Yusuf Abubakar Amuda.

Others are Momoh Shaibu, Prof. Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik, HRH Dr Ahmad Tijani Anaje, and Ahmed Momoh Jimoh.

The council scribe said that the governor was appreciative of the work of the kingmakers' committee and commended them for a job well done.

“Our state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, will within this week unveil a designate to assume the vacant stool of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

“Already, the governor has held a meeting with the qualified seven aspirants recommended by the Kingmakers committee and from whom one would be appointed to take the stool.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The governor had during the meeting, urged the aspirants to display the spirit of good sportsmanship by supporting whoever is appointed by the government.

“This is because he believes they are all qualified to occupy that stool, but it is meant for just one person,” he said.

According to him, the governor also cautioned them against divisive statements and actions capable of disrupting the peace of the land.

NAN also reports that the number would have been 71, but the 71st person is a female Professor, Angela Oregwu-Okatahi, who by Ebira tradition is not eligible to contest for the stool

The 70 eligible contestants were from four of the five eligible districts in Ebira land, comprising Okewe, Ohema, Erika, Aganiye and Adavi.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Adavi was left out since the late Ohinoyi was from there.

The stool of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland became vacant following the demise of Dr Ado Ibrahim, who passed on at the age of 74 years after a protracted ailment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria signs MoU with Saudi Arabia on 2024 Hajj

Nigeria signs MoU with Saudi Arabia on 2024 Hajj

Lawmakers keep mum over distribution of Tinubu’s rice palliative

Lawmakers keep mum over distribution of Tinubu’s rice palliative

NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists, destroy weapons in Borno

NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists, destroy weapons in Borno

LP chooses Adebanjo to contest Reps seat vacated by Gbajabiamila

LP chooses Adebanjo to contest Reps seat vacated by Gbajabiamila

Oyo Accountant-General faults Makinde's claim of lack of funds to settle ₦3.4bn debt

Oyo Accountant-General faults Makinde's claim of lack of funds to settle ₦3.4bn debt

EFCC didn't give us enough time to compile FX documents - Dangote Group

EFCC didn't give us enough time to compile FX documents - Dangote Group

Kogi govt to unveil new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland as 70 contestants jostle for stool

Kogi govt to unveil new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland as 70 contestants jostle for stool

Presidency commences investigation into Betta Edu's ₦585m palliative scandal

Presidency commences investigation into Betta Edu's ₦585m palliative scandal

Police begin investigation as hotel manager discovers woman’s dead body

Police begin investigation as hotel manager discovers woman’s dead body

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Na’Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker [NAN]

Na’Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker