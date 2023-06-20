ADVERTISEMENT
Kogi Govt to raise ₦‎15bn start-up fund for Kogi State University

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the Attorney General had also been directed to transmit the bill to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Mr Wemi Jones [KFF]

Mr Wemi Jones, State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Lokoja.

Jones said that the SEC had already approved the Memo containing the bill for the establishment of “KOGI STATE University, Kabba.”

“We are very much aware that a Faculty of Law is one of the pre-requisites for the National University Commission (NUC) to recognise and approve any request for a private university in Nigeria.

“Therefore, Kogi state government is working towards ensuring that before the end of the coming weeks, NUC would have given approval to the State University.

“In fact, the recently inaugurated implementation committee chaired by Prof. Olu Obafemi is working alongside other stakeholders to speed up the process,” he said.

The commissioner used the opportunity to clarify the rumour over alleged plans to convert the College of Education (Technical), Kabba as a site for the University.

He said that the news was false and “an unauthenticated information”.

He, however, explained that the committee, after several considerations, concluded that it was expedient to start the Kogi State University, Kabba at the College of Education (Technical) Kabba while the College of Education would be relocated to another venue.

News Agency Of Nigeria

