Kidnapping: Ugwuanyi, Security agencies visit hideouts, vow to apprehend perpetrators

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and security agencies in the state have vowed to end the incessant kidnapping along Ugwuogo Nike-Opi Nsukka road where scores of people were abducted in

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

They made the vow on Thursday in Enugu when the governor led the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Umar Musa and the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, on a strategic assessment of the area.

Others were the Director, Department of State Services (DSS) H.M Daluwa, the Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. M.K Ibrahim.

They also assessed the hideouts of kidnappers, with a view to decisively ending the recent kidnappings on the road.

Addressing newsmen during the on-the-spot assessment visit, Maj. Gen. Musa, who spoke on behalf of the other heads of security agencies in the state, confirmed that “the perpetrators are purely kidnappers.”

He assured the public that the combined-team of the security agencies were taking further steps into the bush to apprehend the perpetrators, rescue the victims and end the menace along the road.

“I assure you that we are going to go deep into the bush to pursue them and ensure they do not perpetrate more harm along the road,” he said.

The GOC commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for leading the team and his utmost commitment towards ending security challenges being posed by the hoodlums along the Ugwogo-Opi road.

Maj. Gen. Musa, however, advised members of the public to report to the security agencies about any incident rather than rushing to the social media.

According to him, news items on social media platforms are usually unconfirmed incidents and could send wrong notion to the public.

The GOC maintained that Enugu still remained a peaceful state notwithstanding the unfortunate incidents along Ugwogo-Opi road.

He said: “We are here; we have seen the deployment; this state is peaceful but once in a while you have criminals and I assure you that these criminals will be fished out and they will be dealt with.”

Earlier, Gov. Ugwuanyi visited the GOC 82 Division of the Nigeria Army in his office where they met behind closed doors before they embarked on the assessment visit to Ugwogo-Opi road with other heads of security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of people including some students are victims of kidnapping on Ugwogo-Opi Road.

