ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kidnappers strike again in Abuja, abduct man driving home with wife

Nurudeen Shotayo

The victim was reportedly heading home when the attackers opened fire on his Ash colour Lexus Jeep.

Kidnappers strike again in Abuja, abduct man driving home with wife [Daily Trust]
Kidnappers strike again in Abuja, abduct man driving home with wife [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

According to a Daily Trust source, gunmen accosted Sabo while he was driving home with his wife in his Ash colour Lexus Jeep with registration number ABC 769 TP along Sabon- Lugbe Airport road in the nation’s capital.

It was gathered that the victim had left the city centre and was travelling home when the attackers inside an unmarked Golf car opened fire and deflated the tyres of the jeep.

One of Sabo's neighbours, Daramola Joseph, confirmed the unfortunate incident to the paper during a phone call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They shot the tyres, forcing the vehicle to stop, but before they could get close to the jeep, the man’s wife had escaped. However, they went away with the husband.

“The man with his wife were returning from the city centre and heading towards the access road to Jedo Estate when the gunmen struck,” Joseph was quoted as saying.

The development is the latest in a series of kidnapping incidents in Abuja in recent weeks. During the week, gunmen invaded the Army Estate in Kurudu in the capital and abducted some residents.

Before then, gunmen had also invaded the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutse-Alhaji Area of Abuja, kidnapping 10 residents and killing others, including a 13-year-old teenager, Folashade Ariyo.

Abductors also reportedly killed one Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who was kidnapped alongside her five sisters and 17 others in Bwari.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

NSCDC arrests 2 suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children

NSCDC arrests 2 suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children

Delta Gov Oborevwori faced 38 election lawsuits, won all - Aide

Delta Gov Oborevwori faced 38 election lawsuits, won all - Aide

President Tinubu renews appointment of NITT boss Bayero Farah

President Tinubu renews appointment of NITT boss Bayero Farah

Aiyedatiwa inaugurates multi-million naira library in Ondo

Aiyedatiwa inaugurates multi-million naira library in Ondo

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors

Kidnappers strike again in Abuja, abduct man driving home with wife

Kidnappers strike again in Abuja, abduct man driving home with wife

Aisha Yesufu calls Supreme Court verdict a coup against Nasarawa people

Aisha Yesufu calls Supreme Court verdict a coup against Nasarawa people

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima