Kidnappers strike again in Abuja, abduct man driving home with wife

According to a Daily Trust source, gunmen accosted Sabo while he was driving home with his wife in his Ash colour Lexus Jeep with registration number ABC 769 TP along Sabon- Lugbe Airport road in the nation’s capital.

It was gathered that the victim had left the city centre and was travelling home when the attackers inside an unmarked Golf car opened fire and deflated the tyres of the jeep.

One of Sabo's neighbours, Daramola Joseph, confirmed the unfortunate incident to the paper during a phone call.

“They shot the tyres, forcing the vehicle to stop, but before they could get close to the jeep, the man’s wife had escaped. However, they went away with the husband.

“The man with his wife were returning from the city centre and heading towards the access road to Jedo Estate when the gunmen struck,” Joseph was quoted as saying.

The development is the latest in a series of kidnapping incidents in Abuja in recent weeks. During the week, gunmen invaded the Army Estate in Kurudu in the capital and abducted some residents.

Before then, gunmen had also invaded the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutse-Alhaji Area of Abuja, kidnapping 10 residents and killing others, including a 13-year-old teenager, Folashade Ariyo.