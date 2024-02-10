ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya’s Sang wins 9th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sang also came first at the 42nd Istanbul Marathon, the world’s only intercontinental footrace, in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 49 seconds – short of five minutes in the Lagos race.

Kenyan Bernard Sang breasts the tape at 2:16:49 [NAN]
Kenyan Bernard Sang breasts the tape at 2:16:49 [NAN]

Sang led compatriots, Silas Cheprot, with the time of 2:16:54; and Godfrey Birger, with the time of 2:17:43; who won the second and third place respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it was an all-Kenyan affair once again in the men’s category of the race, where they finished first, second and third respectively.

In the women’s category, Chala Kebene from Ethiopia, came first with a time of 2:41:01.

Kenya’s Ruth Aga returned with the time of 2:41:41 to place second, and Sharon Cherop, from Ethiopia, came third in the time of 2:42:00.

Kenya’s Bernard Sang, who came third at the 2023 Lagos City Marathon (8th Edition) improved on his timing to dust 3,000 other runners to win the 2024 race.

Sang said he had to work harder to win the race having practiced for six months.

“I practised hard to win this race because I needed to be faster, though I was unable to beat my personal best because Lagos is hotter,” he said

Sang, who also pocketed the grand prize of 50,000 dollars, expressed his desire to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The second and third winners in the men’s category also went home with 40,000 dollars and 30,000 dollars respectively.

NAN reports that the 42km race, which began at the National Stadium in Surulere at 6.00 a.m., ended at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

The Gold Label marathon, an annual event which was recently upgraded by the World Athletics, aims to be the best marathon in Africa to upgrade to Platinum by its 10th anniversary.

