KEDCO set to upgrade pre-payment meters at franchise areas

This is contained in a statement issued by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Sani Bala Sani, on Thursday in Kano. Sani said the system and pre-payment meters upgrade were necessary to enhance security and reliability.

“KEDCO, therefore, notified the PPM customers that they would soon be required to input key-change tokens (KCT1 & KCT2) into their meters for the implementation of the upgrade".

He explained that the key change tokens were free and would not affect current electricity tariff, noting that it was specifically designed for the upgrade, to facilitate the migration onto the newer system.

“The issuance and input of key-change tokens would commence in December 2023.

“During this period, be assured that our customer service team will be available throughout the process to address any query you may have.

“While assuring you that this upgrade is essential to deliver a more robust and efficient meter system, we thank you for your trust in us as we look forward to serving you better with an enhanced metering system.