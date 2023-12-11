ADVERTISEMENT
Kebbi’s first private university begins academic activities January 2024 – VC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The university had been granted license by the NUC for 15 courses, the scope and number of courses offered would continue to grow.

Ahmadu made this known when he received a delegation from the NUC, headed by Acting Director, Academic Planning, Abubakar Muhammed-Altine, in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday. He said, “This is the first private university in Kebbi state and it’s among the very few in the North West Geo- political zone.

“Rayhaan university is poised to commence operations after today’s resource verification visit by the NUC.

“The university is an ICT-driven academic learning, teaching and research environment that is positioned to nurture our youth into personalities possessing sound academic, practical and upright moral qualities.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective students for our new academic session commencing in January 2024.”

Ahmadu said that the university had been granted license by the NUC for 15 courses, adding that the scope and number of courses offered would continue to grow.

Parents and guardians who wish their children or wards to receive quality and functional university education should consider the university as the right educational destination.

“In addition to their usual academic pursuits, students passing through the university will also be equipped with entrepreneurship and other soft skills that will enhance their competitiveness, nationally and internationally,” the VC said.

Earlier while addressing the university staff, Muhammed-Altine said the purpose of visit was to look at the proposed courses before the take-off of the university.

It’s to ensure quality education in the university and we are happy with what we saw,” he added.

