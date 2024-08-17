ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi philanthropist builds emergency bypass after flood pulled down bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called on the Federal and state governments as well as non-governmental organisations provide support to the flood-ravaged communities.

Kebbi philanthropist builds emergency bypass after flood pulled down bridge [Punch Newspapers]
Kebbi philanthropist builds emergency bypass after flood pulled down bridge [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bridge links over 20 villages in the council area.

It reportedly collapsed on Friday, following a heavy flood from a torrential two-day rain, which lasted from Thursday to Friday.

The bridge links Mayalo, Sambawa, Gumbin-Kure, and Uguwar Shuaibu, amongst other villages, with the headquarters of the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN also learnt that the flood ravaged the communities, prompting a swift response from the residents and their leaders.

Reacting to the development, the Acting Sole Administrator of the LGA, Alhaji Haruna Mashabo-Jega, pledged immediate support to the affected communities.

Mashabo-Jega commended the efforts of the people in creating an emergency access road.

Also speaking, the philanthropist, who hails from Gumbin-Kure, said he was moved by the need to reconnect his hometown to the neighbouring communities.

”My commitment to giving back to my community is what pushed me to come up with the idea to sponsor the construction of an alternative access road.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Previously, I have helped the community in the areas of healthcare facility, police outpost, and construction of an Islamic school,” Adamu said.

He called on the Federal and state governments as well as non-governmental organisations provide support to the flood-ravaged communities.

He also called on the government to urgently reconstruct the bridge in order to restore smooth transportation in the area

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kebbi philanthropist builds emergency bypass after flood pulled down bridge

Kebbi philanthropist builds emergency bypass after flood pulled down bridge

Police detain 35 alleged phone snatchers after raid on black spots in Kaduna

Police detain 35 alleged phone snatchers after raid on black spots in Kaduna

APC members in Oredo join PDP ahead Edo governorship election

APC members in Oredo join PDP ahead Edo governorship election

Edo 2024: INEC, telcos, security agencies get crucial warning ahead of poll

Edo 2024: INEC, telcos, security agencies get crucial warning ahead of poll

FIRS gets NASS support to regulate crypto, reenact new tax laws

FIRS gets NASS support to regulate crypto, reenact new tax laws

Plateau govt to shut down schools involved in examination malpractices

Plateau govt to shut down schools involved in examination malpractices

Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola

Tinubu's palliatives turning Nigerians into beggars - Afe Babalola

Navigating Qatar Visa Challenges: Securing your A1 visa

Navigating Qatar Visa Challenges: Securing your A1 visa

Abuja doctors hit streets, demand release of colleague kidnapped in Dec 2023

Abuja doctors hit streets, demand release of colleague kidnapped in Dec 2023

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. [Facebook]

Japan invests $500m to boost power supply along Lagos–Ogun industrial corridor

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

6-year single-term presidency not solution to Nigeria's problems - Obasanjo

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel

Tinubu determined to address youths’ problems – Shettima

Senator Barau Jibrin ( Guardian)

NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa