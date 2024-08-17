Kebbi philanthropist builds emergency bypass after flood pulled down bridge

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bridge links over 20 villages in the council area.

It reportedly collapsed on Friday, following a heavy flood from a torrential two-day rain, which lasted from Thursday to Friday.

The bridge links Mayalo, Sambawa, Gumbin-Kure, and Uguwar Shuaibu, amongst other villages, with the headquarters of the council.

NAN also learnt that the flood ravaged the communities, prompting a swift response from the residents and their leaders.

Reacting to the development, the Acting Sole Administrator of the LGA, Alhaji Haruna Mashabo-Jega, pledged immediate support to the affected communities.

Mashabo-Jega commended the efforts of the people in creating an emergency access road.

Also speaking, the philanthropist, who hails from Gumbin-Kure, said he was moved by the need to reconnect his hometown to the neighbouring communities.

”My commitment to giving back to my community is what pushed me to come up with the idea to sponsor the construction of an alternative access road.

”Previously, I have helped the community in the areas of healthcare facility, police outpost, and construction of an Islamic school,” Adamu said.

He called on the Federal and state governments as well as non-governmental organisations provide support to the flood-ravaged communities.