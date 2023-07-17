ADVERTISEMENT
Kebbi Govt pledges continuous support to NIS to curb human trafficking

News Agency Of Nigeria

The SSG affirms that the determination of the state government to partner with the NIS is part of its renewed strategy to strengthen security in the state.

Kebbi State Government has pledged support to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to curb human trafficking and illegal immigration in the state. (Credit: NAN)
The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala, gave the assurance on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Birnin Kebbi, when he received a delegation led by Deputy Comptroller- General, Kemi Nandap, from the NIS Headquarters, Abuja.

The Kebbi Government will like to assure you of its continuous support, and we will increase our support and assistance to your office.

The Kebbi government is determined to increase support to our security agencies; as you know, the immigration service is not only confined to immigration issues but it is also related to insurgency and banditry,” Bala said.

The SSG also reaffirmed the determination of the state government to partner with the NIS as part of its renewed strategic resolve to strengthen security in the state.

Earlier, Nandap informed the SSG that the delegation was in the state to inaugurate formal hand-over of Regional Migration Academy, Tuga, in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

The NIS is charged with mandate of stopping illegal immigration to the country. In present day, it is a scourge; a problem we face, and it is problem that is creating a lot of economic, social and political issues in terms of brain drain of our citizens.

” The reason the academy is sited in the state is to curb and help in alleviating some of these issues in terms of smuggling of migrants as the state is a transit,” she said.

Nandap commended the Comptroller, NIS Command in the State, Rabi Bashir-Nuhu for her efforts, and the state government for the support to the command.

The DCG also solicited for provision of utility vehicles to patrol the vast border areas in the state to actualise the mandate of the service in reducing trafficking and illegal immigration to the barest minimum.

