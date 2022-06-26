Kebbi govt allocates land for 5,600mw solar power project

A team of 30 Canadian technicians are due in the state soon to begin work on the project.

“The project will be located at Fakon Sarki in Argungu and has been designed to improve and stabilise electricity supply to all communities in the state, as well as to create jobs,’’ he said.

He added that the state had already secured the consent of the Transmission Company of Nigeria to set up a transmission station to be sited between Argungu and Fakon Sarki.

Muhammad-Argungu is the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that Kebbi had also facilitated private sector investment in air transportation with the opening of an aviation college in the state.

He said that the aviation college sited at Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, would train pilots and aeronautics engineers.

“This will pave way for daily commercial flights from the state to other parts of Nigeria and to African countries.

“Already, the college has begun the training of 60 persons, out of whom 80 per cent are indigenes,’’ he said.