Kebbi Gov. sacks aide for posting indecent content on Whatsapp status
The Spokesman also explains that all public officers in the state have been warned against making such indecent postings in their social media handles and other public.
This is contained in statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.
“The governor, who was enraged by the obnoxious development said the aide trampled on the moral and social ethos of the Kebbi society, which is largely Islamic.
“Idris promised that his administration would not condone any of such acts that denigrate the morality and integrity of the people of the state.”
The spokesman said the governor has cautioned all public officers in the state against making such indecent postings in their social media handles and other public.
