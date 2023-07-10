ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi Gov. sacks aide for posting indecent content on Whatsapp status

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Spokesman also explains that all public officers in the state have been warned against making such indecent postings in their social media handles and other public.

Governor of Kebbi, Dr Nasiru Idris. [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
Governor of Kebbi, Dr Nasiru Idris. [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Recommended articles

This is contained in statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

The governor, who was enraged by the obnoxious development said the aide trampled on the moral and social ethos of the Kebbi society, which is largely Islamic.

“Idris promised that his administration would not condone any of such acts that denigrate the morality and integrity of the people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman said the governor has cautioned all public officers in the state against making such indecent postings in their social media handles and other public.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

Nasarawa NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

Forum urges Tinubu, governors to appoint more youths, women

Forum urges Tinubu, governors to appoint more youths, women

Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter for extension of medical leave

Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter for extension of medical leave

Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa

Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa

'Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman raises hope for greater security, sub-regional integration' – Professor

'Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman raises hope for greater security, sub-regional integration' – Professor

Kebbi Gov. sacks aide for posting indecent content on Whatsapp status

Kebbi Gov. sacks aide for posting indecent content on Whatsapp status

Binani drags INEC to court again, seeks review of election result

Binani drags INEC to court again, seeks review of election result

TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

Group urges Nigerians to make collective efforts towards peace promotion

Group urges Nigerians to make collective efforts towards peace promotion

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB