Kebbi Gov gets Assembly's approval to appoint 30 special advisers
The statement quoted the speaker as saying that all the 30 nominees were screened before approval was given.
Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Lolo, made this known in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the House, Malam Muhammad Bello-Suleiman in Birnin Kebbi.
“The approval is in line with the commitment of the Assembly to support the governor in selecting good people who would move the state forward,’’ Abubakar-Lolo said in the statement.
