Katsina terrorists kill 41 vigilante members in an ambush

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Katsina State has confirmed the death of 41 members of local vigilance groups, popularly known as “Yansakai”, in an ambush by terrorists in Yargoje forest.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at about 22:00 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the house of one Alhaji Muntari at Unguwar Audu Gare, Kandarawa, Bakori Local Government, and rustled 50 cows and 30 sheep.

“Subsequently, on Feb. 2, at about 10:00 hours, Yansakai groups from 11 villages in Bakori local government regrouped and went after the terrorists with a view to recovering the rustled animals.

“They traced the footpaths of the hoodlums to a location at Yargoje forest, unfortunately, the terrorists planned and launched a coordinated ambush on the Yansakai.

“The hoodlums shot and killed 41 Yansakai and wounded two others,” he said.

Isah said that the Area Commander in Malumfashi led a team of policemen to the scene and evacuated the corpses and injured persons to Kankara General Hospital.

The command spokesman said that a joint security operation was ongoing to arrest the culprits and bring them to book.

