Katsina pensioners beg Governor Radda to increase monthly pension

Abdulrahman Ashura, the state secretary of the National Union of Pensioners, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Monday.

He said that the call was in line with the section 173(3) and 210(3) of the 1999 constitution which stipulated that the pension of retired officer shall be reviewed after every five years or when workers’ wages were reviewed.

"There was distribution of palliatives to workers unions across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state and the pensioners weren't included.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Another important grievance is the issue of balance payment of outstanding pension arrears of period of May 2012 to April 2014 for local government staff," he added.

He said that the arrears of the gratuity were settled in 2016, while the arrears of the monthly pension were yet to be paid.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Dikko Radda for setting up a committee to reform the state and local government pension system.