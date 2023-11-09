ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina govt to enact law on social protection to improve standard of living for citizens

News Agency Of Nigeria

The social protection policy review and validation exercise was organised by the ministry with the support of UNICEF.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
The commissioner revealed this on Wednesday on the second day of a 4-day review and validation of the state’s social protection policy held in Dutse, capital of Jigawa. Kagara commended the participants for putting their heads together towards making the state great, saying that social protection is something valued by the government.

“Very soon in Shaa Allah, the state will enact a law on social protection. This is part of the wisdom of Gov. Dikko Radda to uplift the standard of living of all citizens of the state,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government was looking forward to seeing the outcome of the exercise. Kagara assured that the outcome of the exercise would receive the endorsement of the signature of the governor, saying, “I am giving you that assurance.

“The policy will ensure social and economic security. It is beyond the poor, the vulnerable, the children, people with special needs, but is all inclusive.

“If the policy is properly implemented, it will not only involve the poor and the vulnerable, but also the well-to-do people, because they have social issues within their community.”

Alhaji Mohammed Danrimi, the Director of Planning of the ministry said the presence of the participants was a testament of their commitment to understanding and advancing the vital field of social protection. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the social protection policy review and validation exercise was organised by the ministry with the support of UNICEF.

News Agency Of Nigeria

