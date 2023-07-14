Katsina Govt inaugurates committee to investigate killing of village head

Katsina State Government has set up a committee to investigate the killing of Dabaibayawa Village Head, in Batagarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Malam Isah Miqdad, one of Gov. Dikko Radda’s aides who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 12, 2023 in Katsina, said the incident happened about two weeks ago.

“Enraged by the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the Dabaibayawa Village Head, the government set up a committee to investigate the flagitious act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The committee would be chaired by the deputy governor, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe,” according to Miqdad.

Inaugurating the committee on Thursday, Lawal-Jobe stated that Gov. Radda has approved the formation of the committee, directing it to investigate the said kidnapping and murder of the village head, and fish out the culprits.

The deputy governor said that the committee comprised representatives of the Police, State Security Service, and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Others are from the Ministry of Justice, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Katsina Emirate Council.

He also clarified that the committee has two weeks within which to submit its report for subsequent consideration by the government. On behalf of the Katsina Emirate Council, Sarkin Fulani Hamcheta, Alhaji Lawal Idris-Bagiwa, expressed gratitude to the governor for constituting the committee.