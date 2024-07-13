ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina farmers, herders agree to promote peace through dialogue

News Agency Of Nigeria

They added that the agreement was necessary, considering that without peace, there would be no development in their respective areas.

Farmers, herders embrace dialogue to promote peace in Katsina [NAN]
Farmers, herders embrace dialogue to promote peace in Katsina [NAN]

Recommended articles

The groups agreed to end the age-long clash between farmers and herders, during a community-based dialogue in Kankara on Thursday.

The dialogue, aimed at promoting agricultural activities in their respective communities, was organised by Mercy Corps, an NGO, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

It was organised under the NGO’s Conflict Mitigation and Community Reconciliation in North-West Nigeria (CMCR-NW) project, with funding support from the European Union (EU).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the leaders of the farmers and herders in the Kankara and Ketare Districts of the LGA, the agreement is in the interest of their communities and national development.

They added that the agreement was necessary, considering that without peace, there would be no development in their respective areas.

The leader of the herders, Malam Idris Imam, the Sarkin Fulanin Ketare, said that the dialogue, being organised by Mercy Corps, has contributed significantly to reducing the incidence of conflicts between herders and farmers.

Imam said that so far, the incidence of farmers' and herders’ conflict has reduced by 70 per cent since the commencement of the dialogue.

“Before now, the Fulanis have experienced different forms of discrimination, particularly in respect of development and other interventions to improve the well-being of people, but I can tell you now, that there is a remarkable improvement in that regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our people are now being engaged in so many government activities and other developmental programmes, and this dialogue is one of such efforts,” he said.

On his part, the leader of farmers at the meeting, Abdullahi Gundawa, described the dialogue as a good initiative that brought farmers and herders together towards ensuring peace.

This, he said, would lead to a bumper harvest in the 2024 planting season.

“If misunderstanding continued to exist between us, both the farmers and herders will never progress, as such, peace and unity must exist among us if we must move forward,” Gundawa said.

He said that the two groups were working voluntarily under a Community Response Network (CRN), established to enlighten and educate people on the importance of peace and unity in the development of their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the CRN Chairman in the local government, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba, explained that the network was saddled with the responsibility of settling disputes between farmers and herders, between families and between neighbours.

Garba said that the network had settled several disputes since its inauguration in 2023, for farming and other socio-economic activities to thrive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other participants at the meeting included LGA officials, women, youths, persons with disabilities, and traditional, community and religious leaders.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG approves $21m contract for metering 187 flow stations to curb oil theft

FG approves $21m contract for metering 187 flow stations to curb oil theft

Tinubu, FEC didn't cancel inherited road projects - Umahi

Tinubu, FEC didn't cancel inherited road projects - Umahi

Katsina farmers, herders agree to promote peace through dialogue

Katsina farmers, herders agree to promote peace through dialogue

10 children confirmed dead from suspected measles outbreak in FCT

10 children confirmed dead from suspected measles outbreak in FCT

Court nullifies ECOWAS Commission staff’s dismissal

Court nullifies ECOWAS Commission staff’s dismissal

ANAN confers fellowship on FMBN boss, Osidi

ANAN confers fellowship on FMBN boss, Osidi

LG Autonomy: AGF needs to approach Supreme Court for further clarification - Lawyer

LG Autonomy: AGF needs to approach Supreme Court for further clarification - Lawyer

Nigerians should expect downward trend in cholera cases - NCDC

Nigerians should expect downward trend in cholera cases - NCDC

This is a huge loss - Tinubu reacts to school building collapse in Plateau

This is a huge loss - Tinubu reacts to school building collapse in Plateau

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024 [Daily Post]

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024