Katsina emirate, residents roll out red carpet as ex-NIA boss returns home

Abubakar, also the Sardaunan Katsina, who recently voluntarily resigned from his position, arrived in his hometown Katsina on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former D-G was received by officials of the emirate council, family members, friends and well-wishers.

Immediately he landed at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua airport, he passed through the streets of Katsina where he received praise from residents, as he went to the emir’s palace.

At the palace, he condoled with the Emir, Dr Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, over the death of his younger brother, Hassan Kabir-Usman.

NAN reports that Hassan, also the Sarkin Dawakin Cikin Gida, died recently after a brief illness.

The ex-NIA boss commended the emirate council for the support given to him throughout his years of service in the country’s security intelligence body and pledged to continue to give the emirate council the necessary support required.

The emir welcomed Abubakar to Katsina and commended him for serving the nation meritoriously.

The former D-G, who spent seven years in office, serving two administrations of former President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, announced his resignation on Aug. 24, after meeting with Tinubu in Abuja.

Appointed the intelligence chief in 2018, he said he resigned due to “personal, family issues.”

An indigene of Katsina State, the 71-year-old retired career foreign service officer bagged his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in French from Bayero University, Kano (BUK).